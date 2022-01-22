Iraq starts rehabilitating ISIS families in Al-Jada’a Camp

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-22T19:46:37+0000

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the mayor of Al-Qaim district of Al-Anbar announced that the Iraqi government had formed a joint committee to "rehabilitate" ISIS families moved from Al-Hol camp in Syria to Al-Jada'a camp in Nineveh. Ahmed Jedian told Shafaq News Agency that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed to form a committee that includes representatives from the National Security Adviser, the National Security Apparatus, the Joint Operations Command, and the Ministry of Migration and Displacement, to meet the 500 ISIS families. "These families cannot pose a threat to Iraq as they are only women and children." He confirmed. "All those who have been transferred are currently receiving educational and rehabilitation courses for returning them home and integrating them into society, but so far they are still in Al-Jada'a camp receiving lessons to getting rid of ISIS ideology.” He added.

