Iraq stands firm: strong support for the Palestinian Cause

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi government acknowledged the military operations initiated by the Palestinian Hamas movement against Israel on Saturday.

Government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi, in a statement, recognized these actions as a result of the "prolonged oppression faced by Palestinians under the Zionist occupation."

He emphasized Iraq's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, stating, "We affirm our solidarity with the Palestinian people, their legitimate aspirations, and their rights."

Al-Awadi expressed concern about the escalating situation in the Palestinian territories and urged the international community to intervene. He stressed the need to address the severe violations and restore the rightful rights of the Palestinian people, who continue to "endure occupation, discriminatory policies, and violations of humanitarian values."

Al-Awadi also called for urgent discussions within the League of Arab States to address the concerning developments in the region.

The Palestinian armed group Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel, firing over 2,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip. The attack, considered the most extensive assault in years, led to Israel's swift and robust response.

Israel's national rescue service, Magen David Adom, reported at least 40 casualties, with hospitals across the country treating hundreds of wounded individuals, many in critical condition. Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant condemned Hamas, cautioning that the militant group had made a "grave mistake." The attack, initiated at 06:30 am local time, involved a barrage of rockets from various locations in Gaza and fighters infiltrating Israel's borders by land, sea, and air.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war," declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

In the aftermath, Israeli air attacks retaliated, resulting in the deaths of at least 160 Palestinians.