Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-03-31T19:20:24+0000

Shafaq News / Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed on Wednesday five agreements and memoranda of understanding in economic, cultural and media fields. The Iraqi delegation, which included ministers and officials, headed by The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi took off earlier today, Wednesday, to Saudi Arabia on an official visit. The Media Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement that the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, who is among the Iraqi delegation currently visiting Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement to avoiding double taxation between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. He also signed, with the Acting CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, another agreement for financing the Saudi Exports. For his part, Iraqi Planning Minister Khaled Battal signed an agreement for cooperation in the field of development planning for economic diversification and private sector development. In addition, the Iraqi Minister of Construction and Housing Nazlin Muhammad Rasu, and the secretary-general of the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah), signed a memorandum for joint cooperation between the Iraqi National Library and Archives and Darah. On the media field, the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Hamid Al-Ghazi, and the Saudi Minister of Information, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Radio and Television Corporation, signed a memorandum of understanding between the Iraqi Media Network and the Saudi Radio and Television Corporation.

