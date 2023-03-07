Iraq signs contracts with Siemens for power plant rehabilitation

Shafaq News / Iraqi government signed on Tuesday three contracts with German energy company "Siemens" for the comprehensive rehabilitation of Kirkuk, Rashid, and Sadr power stations.

According to a statement from the media office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, the latter received German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and partnerships in various fields, in the interest of the Iraqi and German peoples.

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral communication and cooperation and exchanging information on the security side, expressing Iraq's openness to all forms of partnerships and investment opportunities, and welcoming the contribution of German companies to building infrastructure in Iraq.

Baerbock conveyed greetings from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and expressed the German government's desire to resume the work of the Iraqi-German Joint Committee again. She also reaffirmed her country's support for the Iraqi government's efforts to implement administrative and economic reforms and achieve good governance.

At the end of the meeting, a signing ceremony was held with German energy company Siemens for the first group of contracts included in the memorandum of cooperation, which includes comprehensive rehabilitation and service work for Kirkuk, Rashid, and Sadr gas power stations to produce electricity.

These contracts cover the service of power stations for a period of five years, with a production capacity of up to 1400 MW, helping to ensure their continued operation and stability of energy production and distribution.

The German government will, for the first time, monitor Siemens' work in Iraq to ensure the company's complete implementation of the contracts and compliance with them.

The signing of the three contracts confirms the commitments of the Ministry of Electricity under the memorandum of understanding signed with Siemens in Berlin, under the auspices of the Prime Minister's Council in January of last year.

The Iraqi government was able to obtain a financial discount of up to 30% through these three contracts.