Iraq should not be "submitted" or "undermined," parliament Speaker

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-17T08:23:08+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Al-Halboosi, warns of new demonstrations in Iraq and regional countries.

"Iraq is constantly subjected to foreign pressure due to its strategic position. Therefore, it is essential for us not to be submitted or undermined." He said in a speech at the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum held at the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan

Al-Halboosi called for "regional" cooperation to face the "major transformations" caused by Covid 19 pandemic and climate changes, including desertification and water scarcity

The Parliament Speaker stressed the need for governments and states to take "proactive measures" to improve the living conditions of their people, warning of the return of demonstrations in Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries.

He also called to spare no efforts in combatting terrorism, as terrorist organizations may “regroup” again.

The top Iraqi official considered "Security and economy" the main field to discuss with Iraq's regional and international partners. "we must seek to put this concept within our priorities."

