Iraq shall not partake in the regional and international conflicts, KDP official says

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party's national relations official, Ali Hussein, said on Sunday that the Kurdistan Region aspires to distance Iraq from the regional and international conflicts.

Hussein's comments came in a statement to journalists on the Strategic Dialogue taking place between Iraq and the United States.

"We seek not to take a part in the regional and international conflicts in the region. We spare no effort to address it with dialogues and understandings with the International Community and relevant actors in the region," Hussein stated.

"The Kurdistan Democratic Party will run for the elections in the territories it has a presence in," Hussein responded when asked about KDP's participation in the October 10 elections.

The KDP official touched upon the issue of the disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil, "things have changed since October 16, 2017. The work with the Federal Government is underway to restore the matters there back to normalcy."

"Vital and positive steps have been taken. We will continue to address the situation and set the atmosphere for the citizens there to participate in the elections conveniently," he said.