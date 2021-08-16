Iraq sentences two al-Qaeda terrorists to death

Shafaq News/ The Appeals chamber of Dhi Qar's Criminal Court sentenced two defendants affiliated with al-Qaeda to capital penalty, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Court sentenced two others to life in prison for similar charges.

"The four defendants were convicted with terrorist acts against security forces and unarmed civilians in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad," the source continued, "the ruling was issued in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism."