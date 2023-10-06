Iraq sends condolences to Syria for military college attack

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani sent a message of condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday, expressing sympathy for the victims of the attack targeting the Military College in Homs.

In the message, Al-Sudani conveyed Iraq's condolences to the Syrian people and government, expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs and the wounded. He affirmed Iraq's support for Syria in the face of terrorism, extremism, and criminal forces.

Earlier today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 123 civilians and military personnel were killed in the attack on the Military College in Homs on Thursday. The death toll continues to rise due to the use of a drone in the attack, with dozens sustaining injuries, some of which are severe, according to Al-Hurra TV.

Among the victims were 54 civilians, including 39 children and a woman from officers' families. Additionally, 62 recent graduates lost their lives, and approximately 150 people were injured, some critically.