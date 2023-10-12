Iraq sends aid to Gaza in coordination with Egypt

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has directed a dispatch of humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi revealed that they have decided to send aid "in coordination with Egyptian authorities to deliver medical and treatment supplies and urgent humanitarian necessities to the Palestinian people."

Last Saturday, Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting the Israeli military to initiate a military operation named "Operation Iron Swords" against the group. This has led to ongoing clashes between the two sides.

Moreover, Zafer Milhem, the head of the Palestinian Energy Authority, stated in an interview with Voice of Palestine radio on Wednesday that the remaining fuel at the Gaza Electricity Company would only provide power for approximately 10-12 hours, at most.

On Monday, Israel cut off electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip as part of what it described as a tightened blockade in response to a surprise and extensive attack by Hamas.