Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq sends a consular delegation to the joint borders of Poland and Lithuania

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-27T10:00:29+0000
Iraq sends a consular delegation to the joint borders of Poland and Lithuania
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, on Monday, that it had sent a consular delegation to the joint border between Lithuania and Belarus for granting laissez-passer passports to citizens wishing to return voluntarily.

 The Ministry’s spokesperson said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to several Iraqi immigrants’ appeals. Therefore, the Embassy in Poland sent a consular delegation to the joint border between Lithuania and Belarus to help Iraqis who wanted to return by granting them laissez-passer, in addition to following up others’ living conditions and their humanitarian needs.

 It’s noteworthy that on these borders, dozens of Iraqi citizens who immigrated illegally were shocked by the strict security measures taken by the border guards, which sometimes resulted in the killing and beating of immigrants.

related

Five Iraqis expelled from Lithuania found injured in Belarus

Date: 2021-08-04 17:06:54
Five Iraqis expelled from Lithuania found injured in Belarus

MP pillories the Iraqi Government's failure to secure jobs and curb youth migration

Date: 2021-08-07 13:38:11
MP pillories the Iraqi Government's failure to secure jobs and curb youth migration

Lithuania’ President praises Iraq's cooperation in the file of illegal immigrants

Date: 2021-08-14 11:09:28
Lithuania’ President praises Iraq's cooperation in the file of illegal immigrants

Illegal crossings into Lithuania this year hit 3,000

Date: 2021-07-29 17:09:00
Illegal crossings into Lithuania this year hit 3,000

Iraqi NSA lambasts EU for hints at facilitating illegal migration to Lithuania

Date: 2021-07-30 12:47:57
Iraqi NSA lambasts EU for hints at facilitating illegal migration to Lithuania

EU to aid Lithuania as migrants pour in from Belarus

Date: 2021-08-04 08:31:04
EU to aid Lithuania as migrants pour in from Belarus

Belarus to probe the death of an Iraqi near the Lithuanian borders

Date: 2021-08-04 12:57:05
Belarus to probe the death of an Iraqi near the Lithuanian borders