Iraq sends 10 million liters of fuel to Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Red Crescent on Thursday said that a ship carrying 10 million liters of fuel has set sail from the port of Basra for Gaza.

The fuel was donated by the Iraqi government to the Palestinian people.

The Red Crescent said the fuel would be used to power hospitals, water pumps, and other essential services in Gaza. The shipment is the latest in a series of humanitarian aid deliveries from Iraq to Gaza since the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.