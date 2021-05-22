Iraq seized bombs and weapons, Killed ISIS militants, Official says

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the commander in chief of the Iraqi armed forces announced on Saturday that the joint coordination centers between the federal forces and the Peshmerga will be under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul said in a press conference held today, that ISIS remains in Iraq as sleeper cells composed of 5-6 elements each, and they are hidden in deserts and rugged areas of the mountains.

The military spokesperson outlined the operations against ISIS saying since the first of May “Our forces seized 202 bombs and 963 weapons as well as killed 20 ISIS militants,” confirming that the operations are continuing in all military sectors.

On the joint coordination centers between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga, Rasoul said, these centers will be under the supervision of the Iraqi Army and under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

These centers will be only to coordinate and to collect intelligence for the war against ISIS. He said.