Iraq sees surge in foreign visitors for Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Minister, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, announced on Monday a significant increase in the number of foreign visitors participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Al-Shammari provided an update, stating that the number of visitors has surged, with a current count of approximately 4 million foreign pilgrims.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Shammari emphasized the growing influx of visitors and assured that all necessary preparations, including the readiness of vehicles, including security forces' vehicles, have been completed to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage experience. Importantly, he noted that there have been no reported security breaches, underscoring the efforts undertaken to ensure the safety and security of all pilgrims.

Al-Shammari highlighted the intensified efforts of the Ministry to execute meticulously planned arrangements for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage holds deep religious significance, drawing pilgrims from various parts of the world who converge on the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

The Arbaeen visit draws millions of pilgrims to Karbala annually. It marks the end of the mourning period for Imam Hussein and is one of the largest religious gatherings globally. The number of visitors for this year's Arbaeen visit has already exceeded three million.

The visit is known for its profound religious and spiritual significance, with pilgrims often walking long distances to reach Karbala to pay their respects to Imam Hussein.