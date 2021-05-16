Iraq seeks to revive Christian pilgrimages

Shafaq News/ A pilgrimage organized by the Syrian Catholic Church taking place this May to Urr seeks to encourage the return of Christian pilgrimages to and in Iraq, according to the official website of "Persecution".

Just two months after Pope Francis’ visit to the region, a dozen Churches will be represented in a gathering at Abraham’s home.

The city of Ur of the Chaldeans is the biblical city from where Abraham set off towards the Promised Land. In recent decades, however, the city has not seen many Christian pilgrimages besides a 2016 visit of 200 Chaldeans from Bagdad.

Church representatives and local authorities are engaging in dialogue about the benefits and desire for increased religious and archaeological tourism throughout the governorate of Dhi Qar.

They hope for international organizations’ support to assist with building the infrastructure to build Ur into a Christian pilgrimage destination.