Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq seeks to revive Christian pilgrimages

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-16T13:35:57+0000
Iraq seeks to revive Christian pilgrimages

Shafaq News/ A pilgrimage organized by the Syrian Catholic Church taking place this May to Urr seeks to encourage the return of Christian pilgrimages to and in Iraq, according to the official website of "Persecution".

Just two months after Pope Francis’ visit to the region, a dozen Churches will be represented in a gathering at Abraham’s home.

The city of Ur of the Chaldeans is the biblical city from where Abraham set off towards the Promised Land. In recent decades, however, the city has not seen many Christian pilgrimages besides a 2016 visit of 200 Chaldeans from Bagdad.

Church representatives and local authorities are engaging in dialogue about the benefits and desire for increased religious and archaeological tourism throughout the governorate of Dhi Qar.

They hope for international organizations’ support to assist with building the infrastructure to build Ur into a Christian pilgrimage destination.

related

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Date: 2021-02-27 20:37:55
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

The Electoral Commission's office in Dhi Qar shut down until further notice

Date: 2021-04-06 07:28:53
The Electoral Commission's office in Dhi Qar shut down until further notice

Dhi Qar to close 34 schools due to COVID-19

Date: 2021-02-03 14:10:10
Dhi Qar to close 34 schools due to COVID-19

Judicial orders issued to transfer Al-Waeli's lawsuits to Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-06 11:09:03
Judicial orders issued to transfer Al-Waeli's lawsuits to Baghdad

Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

Date: 2021-02-24 09:43:31
Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

The new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai resigned from his position

Date: 2021-03-25 16:44:31
The new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai resigned from his position

Al-Haboubi Square receives demonstrators again

Date: 2020-12-18 13:21:16
Al-Haboubi Square receives demonstrators again

Demonstrators storm the streets of al-Rifai to protest al-Kadhimi's reinstatement

Date: 2021-04-18 18:23:50
Demonstrators storm the streets of al-Rifai to protest al-Kadhimi's reinstatement