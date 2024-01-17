Iraq seeks international support against Iran following missile attacks on Erbil

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein anticipated international support from members of the Security Council after filing a complaint against Iran for ballistic missile attacks targeting the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday night. The attacks resulted in four fatalities and six injuries among civilians.

In an interview with CNN, Minister Hussein expressed concern that when tensions rise between Washington and Tehran, it is the Iraqi people who bear the cost, with conflicts unfolding on Iraqi soil. He noted, "Currently, the tension between the Israelis and Iranians is also the same, and that's why the Iranians do not want, or cannot, directly attack Israel. Instead, they seek victims around them and target Erbil."

Hussein condemned these attacks as aggression, a violation of international law, and a breach of the established legal framework. Consequently, Iraq has taken various measures and approached the United Nations Security Council in New York.

Regarding the stance of Security Council member states on Iraq's complaint, Hussein stated, "I believe there will be substantial support for the Iraqi position against Iran." He emphasized that if Iraq, perceived as an ally of Iran, approaches the Security Council, it will create a significant problem for Tehran, given its isolation from the international community.

On Tuesday, Iraq lodged a complaint with the United Nations and the international community concerning the "missile aggression" by Iran targeting Erbil. The attack resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to public and private property, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry issued two identical letters to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council through Iraq's Permanent Representation in New York. These letters affirmed that the missile aggression constitutes a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty, regional integrity, and the security of the Iraqi people.