Iraq seeks expanded cooperation with US in climate issues: Minister

Shafaq News/ Iraq seeks expanded cooperation with the US to combat the impact of climate change and drought, Environment Minister Nizar Amidi told the US ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, in a meeting on Thursday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Amidi discussed with his guest the prospects of cooperation Frameworks between their respective countries.

Amidi praised Washington's vital role in helping Iraq cope with environmental challenges and urged Romanowski to place more impetus behind the diplomatic efforts aiming at increasing the water releases from upstream countries.

Romanowski reiterated her country's commitment to helping Iraq mitigate the impact of climate change, offering expertise in environmental projects, and helping Baghdad in international events related to this issue, like Dubai's COP28.