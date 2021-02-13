Report

Date: 2021-02-13T20:09:09+0000
Iraq’ security forces thwarted ISIS infiltration in north of Diyala

Shafaq News / Iraq’ security forces thwarted ISIS infiltration in the outskirts of Al-Azim, north of Diyala.

A source told Shafaq News Agency on Saturday, "the security forces and residents confronted two ISIS elements who ride motorcycle tried to smuggle from Saladin to the villages of Umm Al-Hawali and Al-Bu Dhaan.”

“One of the two militants wounded while people and security forces are chasing the other militant."

Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baqubah, is exposed to frequent attacks on the borders of Saladin due to security vacuums and the lack of military reinforcements.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

