Iraq says seizes weapons smuggled from neighbor country

Shafaq News Iraq said on Saturday, Intelligence seized a large shipment of weapons and explosives in a truck coming from a neighbor country.

The Intelligence said in a statement "the Border Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Interior has seized rockets, grenades, and other explosive devices which are brought to Iraq through the borders of a neighboring country."

