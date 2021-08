Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that security forces had thwarted attempting to smuggle weapons from Syria to Iraq.

The Cell said in a statement that a force from the Third Regiment of the 72nd Brigade monitored a group of seven people trying to cross the borders between Iraq and Syria in the Umm al-Khabari area.

According to the statement, the security forces shot fired at them until they fled towards Syrian territory, leaving 15 riffles.