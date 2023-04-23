Iraq's top military commander calls for professionalism, discipline among security personnel

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, on Sunday implored the country's security commanders to foster strong communication with their subordinates while instilling an unwavering sense of professionalism and discipline in the fulfillment of their responsibilities.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with the security luminaries observing Eid al-Fitr.

Representatives from the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the Counter-Terrorism Service, the National Security Agency, the National Intelligence Service, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and the Joint Operations Command convened for the occasion.

Al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, proffered his heartfelt felicitations to the attendees and their families, extolling their heroics against terrorism and organized crime, along with any other elements jeopardizing the nation's security.

The statement expounded upon the Commander-in-Chief's exhortation to security leaders, urging them to invest unwavering efforts for the betterment of Iraq, maintain a robust rapport with their personnel, and foster an unwavering commitment to professionalism and discipline in order to bolster the nation's security and the safety of its people.

Al-Sudani received a cohort of valiant military heroes who had sustained injuries, honoring them on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The premier tendered his "warmest congratulations and accolades to the wounded heroes present, as well as to all of Iraq's injured warriors who have resolutely faced the scourge of terrorism, making innumerable sacrifices and upholding the nation's unity," underscoring the government's unwavering recognition of their sacrifices and its steadfast dedication to catering to their needs and the exigencies of their families.