Iraq's top diplomat meets a senior US nuclear negotiator for Iran talks

Shafaq News/ Iraq's foreign minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday received in his residence in Washington the US envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, for talks on the situation in Tehran and the Middle East, an official readout by the Iraqi foreign ministry said.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon the Iraqi delegation's visit to Washington and its meetings with senior officers in the US administration.

Hussein and Malley discussed the 5+1 states' negotiations with Iran and the European's attitude toward suspending them.

Iraq's top diplomat shed light on a recent call with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, and Tehran's position on the entire situation.

Malley praised Iraq's diplomatic role and the initiatives it launched to ease the tension in the region, the statement concluded.