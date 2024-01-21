Iraq's top court dismisses a lawsuit against former parliament speaker for holding a "secret session"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court has dismissed a complaint filed against the former speaker of the parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, and his legal aides for holding a "secret session".

Lawmaker Nisan al-Zayer, the plaintiff, accused the ousted parliament speaker of failing to notify the council members about a session called in to vote on the local election law.

"The session was called in the early morning of March 20, 2023 without informing the lawmakers two days a priori," the plaintiff claimed. "Moreover, the session was convened without setting the date of the next session, which makes it a secret session in contrast to the provisions of Article 53/first of Iraq's 2005 Constitution."