Iraq's top Shiite authority favors "constitutional rectification" over "forced reform" 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's adversaries are sparing no effort to undermine its burgeoning political experience via violence, the spokesperson to Iraq's top Shiite authority, Sadredin al-Qabaneji, said on Sunday.

Al-Qabaneji's remarks came during a speech he delivered during the seventh general meeting of "AhlulBayt World Assembly" in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

"Amid huge challenges, Iraq managed to establish a constitutional democratic system based on the provisions of Islam, overcome the attempts to rip and divide Iraq, [achieve] the independence and kick out the invasion in less than five years, end the sectarian war, [achieve] victory over ISIS," he said.

The Shiite cleric commended the peaceful transition of authority in the country, Iraq's role in the Iranian-Saudi talks, fighting normalization with Israel, and reconciling between the components.

"Iraq is facing two choices: peaceful rectification of the experience while preserving it; a choice the authority adopts," he said on forming the government, "forced change apart from the constitution under the title of reform."