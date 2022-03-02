Iraq's talks with upstream countries are still ongoing, Minister says

Shafaq News / The Iraqi minister of water resources revealed today that negotiations are underway to ensure Iraq's share of water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

The minister made these statements during the 87th meeting of the opinion board he chaired, during which he stressed the ministry's continuous support for citizens through working to approve the winter and summer plans on time, in addition to proceed with negotiations with upstream states to ensure Iraq's share of water from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

The minister noted that Iraq is dealing with harsh conditions due to climate change and the lack of rainfall.

The meeting reviewed the water stocks in the country, in addition to the water purification plan it is carrying out in all Iraqi governorates.

Last February, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq (UN SRSG) and the head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that Iraq is, "acutely vulnerable to water scarcity due to climate change, reduced river inflows. A threat multiplier with heightened risks of poverty, displacement, instability, conflict. Shared ownership of this crucial file across the political spectrum will prove essential."

Iraq has called several times on neighboring countries to increase water releases to Iraq, warning of a serious crisis that may result from the lack of water in the country.

It is worth noting that the General Authority for groundwater announced that it had completed drilling about 600 water wells in 2021.