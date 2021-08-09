Iraq’s summit to discuss the Syrian file

Shafaq News/ Iraqi envoys continue to deliver invitations for the "Baghdad Summit for Regional Neighboring Countries" that Iraq will host at the end of this August.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Fuad Hussein delivered the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and king Salman by the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan invitations from the Iraqi Prime Minister to attend the summit.

Also, last week, the Iraqi Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm, handed the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah an invitation from Al-KadhSummi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Is also invited to the Summit

The Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq al-Awsat, quoted official sources as saying "it is hoped that high-level delegations will move to hand over the invitations to the rest of the leaders in the neighboring countries and the regional neighborhood."

On inviting the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the sources said, "It is not known yet whether Syria will be invited to attend the Summit or not, although the summit agenda includes discussing the Syrian issue."

Earlier, a source in the Iraqi government revealed to Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kazemi is working to establish a regional summit in the capital, Baghdad.

It is hoped that the countries surrounding Iraq, in addition to Qatar, the UAE and Egypt, will participate in this summit, to be held after the middle or late of this month.

Al-Kazemi's government has been working since taking power a year ago to restore Iraq's relations with its Arab and regional surroundings.