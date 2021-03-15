Iraq’s security media: the Balad Air Base’s attack caused no losses

Shafaq News / the Iraqi Security Media Cell issued on Monday an official statement about the attack on Balad Air Base.

The cell said in a statement "two rockets were launched from the Saadiyat al-Shat area, Diyala and were landed outside the Balad air base without any losses."

In a second statement, the Cell said one house had been damaged.

Earlier today, A security source told Shafaq News Agency that two Katyusha rockets landed on an empty yard in the northwestern part of Balad Air Base in Saladin Governorate but caused no casualties."

The two rockets were launched with a mobile rocket launcher from Al-Jizani area of Al-Khalis district in Diyala governorate. The Source added.