Iraq’s security forces repel an attack, kill an ISIS member

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-27T05:45:20+0000
Iraq’s security forces repel an attack, kill an ISIS member

Shafaq News / the Iraqi security forces thwarted an ISIS attack in Saladin Governorate

Lt. Col. Muhammad al-Muhammadawi, an official in the second regiment, said the regiment’s forces repelled the terrorist attack when ISIS members were trying to infiltrate into their control sector in the Al-Zerka area, northwest of Tuz Khurmatu district, the south of the Governorate.

The clashes resulted in one ISIS member dead.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.

