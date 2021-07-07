Report

Iraq’s security forces dismantle four explosives north of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-07T19:17:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced, on Wednesday, that security forces foiled attacks on civilians north of the capital, Baghdad.

 The Cell said in a statement, a force of  Baghdad Operations Command seized and dismantled four explosive devices that were prepared to target citizens in the Hor Al-Basha area, north of Baghdad.

 It’s noteworthy that several Iraqi Governorates, including the capital, Baghdad, have recently witnessed an increase in attacks targeting civilians, security forces and power towers.

