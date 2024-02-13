Iraq's security advisor advocates global efforts against extremism

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, stressed the global necessity of combating violent extremism

According to his office, Al-Araji participated via conference circuit in the event of the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism as and when Conducive to Terrorism (PVE Day) held in New York on Tuesday.

Al-Araji highlighted the importance of establishing peace and coexistence, stating, "Iraq is committed to fighting terrorism." He acknowledged collaborative efforts against extremism and terrorism, emphasizing the need to draw a "global map for peace."

Al-Araji also addressed Iraq's achievements in stability and development, citing victories over terrorism in 2017 and subsequent government initiatives for "reconstruction, community peace, and the return of displaced people." He discussed the approval of Iraq's national strategy to combat violent extremism and the "government's commitment to making 2024 the year for the return of all displaced people."

Al-Araji stated, "The total number of Iraqi families repatriated from the Syrian Al-Hawl camp has reached 1,924, encompassing 7,556 citizens. Additionally, 1,200 families have been successfully relocated to their initial places of residence."

The National Security Advisor recognized the sacrifices made by Iraq's armed, security, and intelligence forces and the support from the supreme religious authority, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in combating terrorism, praising "the assistance of friendly countries."

Addressing recent events, mainly the US attacks on the Popular Mobilization sites, Al-Araji condemned "violations of Iraqi sovereignty, the killing of citizens, and the targeting of national institutions" by expressing Iraq's stance against "becoming an arena for settling scores."

"Iraq does not pose a threat to any country and seeks to distance itself from conflicts…Iraq wants to establish positive relations with friendly and neighboring countries based on mutual respect, sovereignty, partnership, and cooperation for global peace."

Concerning the Palestinian cause, Al-Araji confirmed that "Iraq stands unwaveringly against the tragic events unfolding in Gaza, marked by the indiscriminate killing and extermination of children, women, and defenseless innocents. The international community is urged to intervene and put an end to these massacres. Justice for the Palestinian people in their independent, sovereign state is imperative for ensuring lasting security and stability."