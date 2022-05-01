Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's second deputy parliament speaker calls for putting 2015's labor law no.35 into force

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-01T10:49:19+0000
Iraq's second deputy parliament speaker calls for putting 2015's labor law no.35 into force

Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, called for putting the Labor law no.35 of 2015 into force and reorganizing the worker-employer relation in accordance with Article 22 of the Iraqi parliament.

In a statement he issued on the International Workers' Day, lawmaker Shakhwan Abdullah expressed gratitude to the workers "who have contributed to the maintenance of the infrastructure over the past years, played a role in reconstruction and prosperity, and provided huge sacrifices for the sake of stability."

"The federal government shall redress those hard-working people and protect their rights. The labor law no.35 of 2015 shall be put into force," he continued, "the International Workers' Day reinvigorates the drive and emphasis on the vitality of the manpower in the community."

Abdullah called for bolstering daily wagers, addressing the hurdles and problems, and implementing justice, equality, and equity.

The deputy parliament speaker said that workers shall be offered a decent life, and the worker-employer relation shall be organized in accordance with Article 22 of the current year.

related

Deputy Parliament Speaker: 50 constitutional violations have taken place since 2003

Date: 2022-04-09 20:35:54
Deputy Parliament Speaker: 50 constitutional violations have taken place since 2003

Shakhwan: Parliament's first session was completely legitimate

Date: 2022-01-11 09:53:57
Shakhwan: Parliament's first session was completely legitimate

Second deputy speaker: the Parliament is still going about its duties despite the challenges

Date: 2022-04-12 14:48:25
Second deputy speaker: the Parliament is still going about its duties despite the challenges

Only material damage after a bomb attack at the office of the deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2022-01-19 18:02:04
Only material damage after a bomb attack at the office of the deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament

second deputy speaker, Al-Hikma's leader, expressed optimism to end the political deadlock

Date: 2022-04-12 20:42:31
second deputy speaker, Al-Hikma's leader, expressed optimism to end the political deadlock

Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament condemns targeting his office in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-01-19 19:32:09
Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament condemns targeting his office in Kirkuk

PM al-Kadhimi meets Parliament 1st deputy speaker on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-26 17:46:39
PM al-Kadhimi meets Parliament 1st deputy speaker on Tuesday

Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to investigate the attack on the Deputy Parliament Speaker's office

Date: 2022-01-20 14:03:55
Al-Kadhimi directs authorities to investigate the attack on the Deputy Parliament Speaker's office