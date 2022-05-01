Iraq's second deputy parliament speaker calls for putting 2015's labor law no.35 into force

Shafaq News/ The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, called for putting the Labor law no.35 of 2015 into force and reorganizing the worker-employer relation in accordance with Article 22 of the Iraqi parliament.

In a statement he issued on the International Workers' Day, lawmaker Shakhwan Abdullah expressed gratitude to the workers "who have contributed to the maintenance of the infrastructure over the past years, played a role in reconstruction and prosperity, and provided huge sacrifices for the sake of stability."

"The federal government shall redress those hard-working people and protect their rights. The labor law no.35 of 2015 shall be put into force," he continued, "the International Workers' Day reinvigorates the drive and emphasis on the vitality of the manpower in the community."

Abdullah called for bolstering daily wagers, addressing the hurdles and problems, and implementing justice, equality, and equity.

The deputy parliament speaker said that workers shall be offered a decent life, and the worker-employer relation shall be organized in accordance with Article 22 of the current year.