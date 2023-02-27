Iraq's protests landmark is still under the Sadrist's control, official

Shafaq News/ The Saraya al-Salam (The Peace Brigades), the armed wing of the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada Al-Sadr, confirmed that it fully controls the Turkish Restaurant building in Baghdad.

The Brigades' official spokesperson, Murtada al-Bahadli, told Shafaq News agency that the Building was not handed over to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

"The Restaurant has been under the Peace Brigades' control since the end of October 2019 events, in coordination with the security agencies to maintain stability." He pointed out.

Earlier today, tension soared amid a heated standoff between Iraq's federal police and Saraya al-Salam near the Turkish restaurant downtown in the capital.

"Upon the arrival of the federal police, groups affiliated with Saraya al-Salam flocked to the area and blocked them from entering the site, claiming that area is inside Saraya al-Salam's territory," the source said.

The top of the Turkish Restaurant provides a clear view of the surrounding area, including Tahrir Square and the heavily-fortified Green Zone that houses the Iraqi parliament, numerous other state institutions, and the US Embassy.

In October 2019 revolution, the six-story Building became a potent symbol of Iraq's uprising due to its strategic location and the protesters' decision to make it their headquarters.