Iraq's prime minister wraps up UAE trip

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Friday wrapped up a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, his bureau said in an official press release.

Al-Sudani, according to the press release, headed back to the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, after holding a series of meetings with Emirati officeholders and sealing deals on economic cooperation.

The UAE and Iraq have been strengthening trade ties in recent years.

In 2021, UAE clean energy company Masdar signed a deal with Iraq's Ministry of Electricity and National Investment Commission to build five solar power stations across Iraq.

Also that year, Abu Dhabi Ports Group signed a preliminary agreement with the General Company for Ports of Iraq to explore potential investment opportunities and strengthen cooperation in the transport and maritime sectors.

The UAE is funding the Revive the Spirit of Mosul project launched by the UN's culture agency to rebuild the city's historic landmarks.

The $50 million project aims to reverse the destruction caused by ISIS at al-Nouri Mosque and its leaning minaret, as well as al-Saa'a monastery and the 800-year-old al-Tahera church.