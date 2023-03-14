Iraq's prime minister arrives in Erbil, scheduled to meet president

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday arrived in the capital city of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Erbil, less than 24 hours after announcing a resolution of the long-standing oil dispute between the federal and regional governments.

Upon his disembarkment on the tarmacs of the Erbil international airport, Prime Minister al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and a slew of ministers and high-profile government officers.

Al-Sudani is slated to hold a series of meetings with officers in the region to discuss the outstanding disputes and issues between Baghdad and Erbil. Later in the day, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan region, is scheduled to receive al-Sudani.