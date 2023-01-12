Iraq's prime minister arrives in Berlin with high hopes

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Thursday arrived in Germany's capital city, Berlin, on an official visit.
In a press conference prior to his embarkment, al-Sudani said that the "unprecedented" visit was preceded by a coordinated action plan between both sides.
The visiting delegation is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding that includes a promising plan to prop up Iraq's electricity sector in cooperation with Germany's Siemens, in addition to important proposals for investments in associated gas.