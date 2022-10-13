Iraq's presidential race goes to a run-off vote

Shafaq News/ Iraq's presidential election goes to a run-off vote as Abdul-Latif Rachid (147 votes) outperforms incumbent president Barham Salih (98 votes) but fails to muster the backing of a supermajority.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that 39 candidates were vying for the post after Rebar Ahmed and Omar Barzanji bowed out from the competition. In a first round held in the presence of 269 lawmakers, Rachid outperformed the runner-up, Salih, by 59 votes. However, he came short of a two-thirds majority he needs to secure the post.

The top two contenders are buckling up for a vis-a-vis competition in a second-round poll.