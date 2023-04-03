Iraq's premier underscores legislative-executive collaboration to boost services delivery

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani accentuated the necessity of incorporating the legislative authority, embodied by the parliamentary services committee, to bolster the pace of service provision and the realization of projects.

This statement transpired during al-Sudani's meeting with the services committee members at the Iraqi legislative body, a readout by his bureau said on Monday.

The assembly encompassed an overview of the comprehensive service initiatives, and the progression of existing and nascent projects spearheaded by executive agencies, including the reactivation of previously stalled endeavors and the advancements therein.

Al-Sudani attached importance to "integrating the legislative authority's oversight capacity to amplify the work dynamics," stressing that "the parliamentary services committee remains abreast of plans and projects in real-time, fostering an unparalleled synergy between the executive and legislative responsibilities to elevate service standards."

Reiterating his devotion to placing service-related matters at the forefront of governmental priorities, the prime minister asserted, "we have traversed considerable ground in materializing palpable accomplishments that resonate with citizens' lives expeditiously."

"The ratification of the budget law project will engender a favorable shift, mirroring the citizens' aspirations," he elaborated.