Iraq's premier holds a phone call with the Egyptian president

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Thursday held a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, a spokesperson to the latter revealed on Thursday.

During the call, al-Sudani extended his greetings to al-Sisi on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, expressing his hope for continued progress and prosperity for Egypt and its people. He also praised the strong historic ties between the two countries and emphasized Iraq's commitment to furthering bilateral cooperation.

Al-Sisi, for his part, reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for the security and stability of Iraq, as well as the deep and strategic nature of the relationship between the two countries. He expressed mutual eagerness to enhance cooperation across various fields.

The call also saw the exchange of views on a number of Arab and regional issues of mutual concern, as well as the joint efforts of Egypt and Iraq to strengthen tripartite cooperation with Jordan, according to the statement.