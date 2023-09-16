Iraq's premier, foreign minister arrive in New York for a tense UN General Assembly meeting

Shafaq News/ World leaders are set to convene at the United Nations next week, in the midst of escalating geopolitical tensions largely fueled by the war in Ukraine. The competition between Russia and China on the one hand, and the United States and Europe on the other, to secure the support of developing nations, adds to the intense atmosphere.

The Iraqi delegation will participate in the UN General Assembly meetings, led by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. The duo is expected to hold meetings with a slew of world leaders, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in New York yesterday to partake in the meetings. As reported by Reuters, the Russian conflict in Ukraine will once again be a focal point in the annual gathering in New York, which will be personally attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the onset of the conflict.

This year's agenda prominently features concerns of the southern hemisphere, reflecting a growing Western interest in engaging developing countries to ensure their support in isolating Russia. Various high-level meetings during the assembly will focus on the priorities of developing nations in Africa, Latin America, and Asia, including climate issues, health, development financing, and aligning with the "Sustainable Development Goals."

Before the New York meetings, western diplomats acknowledged the focus on developing countries, while denying any competitive motives behind it as it only aims to redirect the attention towards fostering cooperation and charting a course towards achieving sustainable development objectives globally.