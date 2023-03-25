Iraq's premier discusses economic collaboration with the French president

Shafaq News/ French President Emmanuel Macron and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Saturday held a phone call to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the their respective countries and expanding their economic partnership.

According to a statement al-Sudani's media office, the two leaders discussed various means of enhancing the mutual ties between Paris ans Baghdad and continuing their economic collaboration to the benefit of both nations.

Prime Minister al-Sudani highlighted his government's ongoing efforts to establish effective economic relations with its partners, which aims to build infrastructure, open doors for investment and partnerships, and promote economic and service-oriented programs.

In turn, President Macron praised the growing relations between the two friendly countries in various fields and noted the increasing level of cooperation in building economic partnerships that contribute to achieving mutual interests, enhancing the development trajectory of both nations, and promoting the prosperity of their peoples.