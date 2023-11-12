Iraq's premier, Pakistan's parliament speaker call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Iraq's prime minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, and Pakistan's parliament speaker, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire as they met in Baghdad on Sunday.

The leaders, according to a readout by al-Sudani's bureau, discussed a range of issues, including economic ties, military cooperation, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Al-Sudani said that Iraq is committed to developing relations with Pakistan, and that the two countries share a common interest in peace and stability in the region.

Ashraf said that Pakistan values its relations with Iraq, and that the two countries are working together to promote peace and prosperity in the Middle East.

The two leaders also agreed to resume work on the Iraqi-Pakistani Joint Committee, which was established to promote cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting comes at a time of growing cooperation between Iraq and Pakistan. The two countries have signed a number of agreements in recent years, including a military cooperation agreement and a trade agreement.