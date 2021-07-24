Iraq's political process is going through political death, Atheel al-Nujaifi says 

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Salvation and Development Front, Atheel al-Nujaifi, said on Saturday that the political political process in Iraq has entered a state of "Clinical Death" in the wake of the withdrawal of the Iraqi Communist Party from the electoral race shortly after the Sadrist movement announcement that it will bow out of the elections.

Al-Nujaifi told Shafaq News Agency, "the political process in Iraq has entered a state of clinical death. In the past, the political elite used to discuss crises and try to find solutions to them. Although it did not solve any crisis, there were discussions and political movement in interaction with all those crises."

"Today the political class is no longer able to discuss the existing crises. Solutions will not emerge through talks, rather through demonstrations, conflicts, and armed confrontation. The political situation in Iraq is going through a very dangerous stage. It is going through a clinical death."