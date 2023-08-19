Iraq's parliament speaker calls for joint action against drug abuse

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi on Saturday implored the nation to collectively confront the "drug pandemic" that is increasingly infiltrating the Iraqi society.

Speaking at the Islamic Conference Against Violence Towards Women in Baghdad, al-Halbousi highlighted the plight faced by women in the prevailing socio-economic environment.

"We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by women given the current circumstances, and recognize that a constellation of factors have exacerbated the situation alarmingly," al-Halbousi remarked. "Among the most ominous of these challenges is the economic reality and the burgeoning drug abuse epidemic, necessitating cohesive, informed, and sincere efforts across societal, governmental, and civic sectors to combat this reprehensible trend."

"This places us squarely at the nexus of social, moral, and legal responsibility to prioritize women in our national agenda."

The speaker emphasized the paramount responsibility borne by political, societal, religious, and cultural forces in Iraq.

"These entities," he stressed, "bear the onus of unity against this phenomenon, offering unwavering support to the government as it embarks on rigorous enforcement of women's rights on the ground and formulating necessary legislative adjustments to empower them to fulfil their national obligations within society."