Iraq’s parliament finish discussing the law about “normalization with Israel”

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament finished, on Thursday, discussing the proposed law about criminalizing the normalization with Israel.

Earlier today, the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, inaugurated the session attended by 266 deputies who held talks about prohibiting all forms of normalization with the Zionist entity. A proposal by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

Iraq has historically backed the Palestinian cause and is in a state of hostilities with Israel and does not recognize it.