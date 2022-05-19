Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-19T12:40:20+0000
Iraq’s parliament finish discussing the law about “normalization with Israel”

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament finished, on Thursday, discussing the proposed law about criminalizing the normalization with Israel.

Earlier today, the Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, inaugurated the session attended by 266 deputies who held talks about prohibiting all forms of normalization with the Zionist entity. A proposal by the Saving the Homeland Alliance (Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP).

Iraq has historically backed the Palestinian cause and is in a state of hostilities with Israel and does not recognize it.

 

