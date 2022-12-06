Iraq's parliament fails to convene on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body failed to convene a session on Tuesday due to differences between the parliamentary blocs over the superior grades.

An official statement by the parliament's media department said that today's session was adjourned until further notice but did not provide other details.

A source from inside the parliament attributed the postponement to a disagreement among the member parties of the Shiite Coordination Framework over the nomination of Ehsan al-Awwadi as the secretary of the prime minister's office.

"Another disagreement emerged between the Sunni blocs of al-Azm and al-Siyada over Kamel al-Dulaimi's nomination as the head of the presidency diwan," he said.