Iraq's now devised a five-year plan to boost power production

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity (MoE) announced on Sunday a five-year plan to increase the power production rate to 54 Megawatts annually.

Spokesperson to the Ministry, Ahmed Mousa, told Shafaq News Agency, "the plan aims to boost the energy production gradually on consecutive short phases over a year in a plan that spans five years."

"In the first year, 6,000 Megawatts will be added. By the third year, 12,000 Megawatts through to 54,000 Megawatts by the fifth year," he explained, "the plan includes boosting production, reducing traffic in some lines, introducing new lines next summer, and installing solar power grids."

"The Ministry contacted other ministries to secure oil and financial support during the visit of the Prime Minister to the Ministry's headquarters," he said, "we lack government support. He instructed the Ministry of Planning and Finance to meet our demands."

"The dues other Ministries owe to the Ministry of Electricity amount to three trillion dinars. Those amounts shall be paid," Mousa continued, "the plan is underway. Electricity will improve over the next few years."