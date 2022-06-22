Iraq's new government will embrace a new slogan, MP says

Shafaq News/ The new government of Iraq will embrace a new vision under the auspices of the Shiite Coordination Framework, lawmaker Mohammad al-Sayhood revealed on Wednesday.

"The Coordination Framework has asked all the political parties to expedite the formation of the new cabinet because the country's economic situation is deteriorating drastically," the member of the State of Law bloc told Shafaq News Agency, "the next government's slogan will be 'national service'."

"The priorities of the 'National Service' government will be providing services to the citizens and improving their livelihood," he said.

"The real momentum toward forming a government will begin after al-Adha holidays," he added, "nobody has been named for premiership until the moment."