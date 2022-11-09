Iraq's new government cancels the security check for the residents of the liberated territories

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new government on Wednesday canceled the mandatory security check for the residents of the territories formerly taken over by ISIS. Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi said in a statement today, "the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani, ordered abolishing the security check in the liberated territories." The decree is effective immediately, according to al-Abbasi. On December 26, 2019, Iraq's National Security Council, headed by former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, issued a decree that ended this practice, but it was not fully implemented.

