Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's new government cabinet abolishes al-Kadhimi's legacy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-01T17:07:08+0000
Iraq's new government cabinet abolishes al-Kadhimi's legacy

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new government has decreed that all cabinet resolutions issued by its predecessor apres-October 8 should be abolished, a source revealed on Tuesday.

Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, according to the source, voted on reversing decisions made by former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet during its final days.

"This includes the appointment of governors in Dhi Qar, Babil, and Saladin, as well as the head of Intelligence and National Security bodies," the source said.

related

Al-Sudani will pull out a surprise during the confidence vote on his cabinet: lawmaker

Date: 2022-10-26 14:28:37
Al-Sudani will pull out a surprise during the confidence vote on his cabinet: lawmaker

Al-Sudani copes with mounting pressure from "certain parties": leading figure

Date: 2022-10-19 08:44:07
Al-Sudani copes with mounting pressure from "certain parties": leading figure

After failing to rush confidence vote on Thursday, al-Sudani asks the parliament to set a date

Date: 2022-10-26 15:49:07
After failing to rush confidence vote on Thursday, al-Sudani asks the parliament to set a date

Al-Sudani has rejected "red-flagged" ministerial candidates: leading figure

Date: 2022-10-20 15:24:42
Al-Sudani has rejected "red-flagged" ministerial candidates: leading figure

Sinjar agreement, ties with KRG, and anti-corruption tools: insight into al-Sudani's government program

Date: 2022-10-27 11:45:17
Sinjar agreement, ties with KRG, and anti-corruption tools: insight into al-Sudani's government program

Al-Sudani to the political forces: you suggest, I select

Date: 2022-10-21 08:18:37
Al-Sudani to the political forces: you suggest, I select

Less than 24 hours after its installation, hundreds gather in Dhi Qar to protest al-Sudani's government

Date: 2022-10-28 16:59:37
Less than 24 hours after its installation, hundreds gather in Dhi Qar to protest al-Sudani's government

Al-Sudani's movement denounces Sadrist demonstrations near Judiciary's council as "coup" 

Date: 2022-08-23 17:32:28
Al-Sudani's movement denounces Sadrist demonstrations near Judiciary's council as "coup" 