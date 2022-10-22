Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's new cabinet: CF gives more powers to Al-Sudani to choose the ministers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-22T19:09:25+0000
Iraq's new cabinet: CF gives more powers to Al-Sudani to choose the ministers

Shafaq News/ Al-Fateh Alliance, a prominent part of the Coordination Framework, revealed new details about the portfolios in Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani's government.

Muhammad Al-Baldawi, a member of Al-Fateh, told Shafaq News Agency that it is predicted to hold a parliamentary session next Monday or Tuesday to discuss the new government formation, stressing that talks among the political parties are continuing.

Al-Baldawi pointed out that the nominees for the so-called "sovereign ministries," such as defense, are from the parties with the highest representation.

He added that the Coordination Framework (CF) delegated the Prime Minister-designate to select the new ministers for all portfolios, including the defense and interior ministries.

"The Framework instructed Al-Sudani to choose his cabinet's ministers from the names submitted by the political blocs or to propose new candidates." He confirmed.

The ongoing discord over the sovereign portfolios delays the formation of al-Sudani's incoming cabinet, a leading figure in the Shiite Coordination Framework said on Saturday.

"All the parties and movements are involved in this ongoing dispute," al-Hekmah movement's Raheem al-Abboudi told our Agency, "it revolves around the sovereign ministries: interior, defense, foreign affairs, finance, and oil."

"The negotiations are underway to reach common ground and hold a confidence vote on al-Sudani's cabinet next week," he added.

Sunni parties are also wrangling over the defense portfolio with three front-runners vying for the post, a parliamentary source familiar with the matter said.

The source said that the sovereign Ministry in al-Sudani's cabinet had pitied the Sunni al-Siyada and al-Azm blocs in a tense competition.

"Beside lawmaker Khaled al-Obaidi, the front-runners are Major-General Naser Ghannam, who al-Siyada backs, and Major-General Hamad Names al-Jubouri, backed by al-Azm," the source added.

"Talks are underway to come up with a secret deal to resolve the dispute," the source said, "the rival parties are not likely to find common ground. As a result, the Ministry might end up under the administration of the premiership."

Incumbent Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet has been operating as a caretaker since October 10, 2021; the longest run of a caretaker government in Iraq's history.

related

The Iraqi government submits its reform paper to the Parliament

Date: 2020-10-13 11:00:09
The Iraqi government submits its reform paper to the Parliament

CF prepares a four-nominees list for Prime Minister

Date: 2022-07-21 16:19:10
CF prepares a four-nominees list for Prime Minister

Iraqi government to establish one million residential units throughout Iraq

Date: 2021-06-19 11:34:29
Iraqi government to establish one million residential units throughout Iraq

EXCLUSIVE: details about the new Iraqi government formation, WHAT and WHEN

Date: 2022-10-18 09:47:12
EXCLUSIVE: details about the new Iraqi government formation, WHAT and WHEN

S&P: US rice industry raises concerns as Iraq privately buys from Uruguay

Date: 2021-06-26 08:18:00
S&P: US rice industry raises concerns as Iraq privately buys from Uruguay

President Barzani receives UK ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-10-18 11:39:55
President Barzani receives UK ambassador to Iraq

Lithuania’ President praises Iraq's cooperation in the file of illegal immigrants

Date: 2021-08-14 11:09:28
Lithuania’ President praises Iraq's cooperation in the file of illegal immigrants

PM Barzani: Balance, consensus, and partnership are key to addressing Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2022-10-18 11:54:31
PM Barzani: Balance, consensus, and partnership are key to addressing Baghdad-Erbil disputes