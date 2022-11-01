Report

Iraq's new PM appoints acting ministers for the portfolios of Environment and Construction

Date: 2022-11-01
Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani has temporarily assigned the Minister of Health to the duties of the Minister of Environment, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the same statement, al-Sudani appointed the minister of foreign affairs in his cabinet as an acting minister of Construction, Housing, and Municipalities.

The premier, who arrived in office after a year-long political deadlock, has failed so far to fill the empty spots of Construction and Environment in his cabinet lineup.

